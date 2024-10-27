Posted in: Games, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero To Release Virtual Revenge Next Month

Zenless Zone Zero has a new update coming to the game in November, as Version 1.3 will bring a ton of content in Virtual Revenge

Article Summary Explore new areas and challenges in Zenless Zone Zero's Virtual Revenge update.

Meet powerful new characters, Yanagi and Lighter, with unique abilities.

Experience new gameplay modes: The Mystery of Arpeggio Fault and Simulated Battle Trial.

Enjoy optimizations and exclusive events for enhanced gameplay and rewards.

HoYoverse has revealed details of the next update coming to Zenless Zone Zero, as Version 1,3 will be called Virtual Revenge. The update will have Proxies executing the commission with Section 6, as you'll experience an elite frontline operational unit that has been dedicated to Hollow disasters response. The team has added a few new areas, including H.A.N.D. Headquarters, the H.S.O.S. 6 Office, and Sān-Z STUDIO. You'll experience new roguelike gameplay with "The Mystery of Arpeggio Fault" and another elimination tournament in the Simulated Battle Trial. Plus, a number of upgrades and improvements to the gameplay. You can read more below, as the update will go live on November 6.

Zenless Zone Zero – Virtual Revenge

The new main story will feature new characters. Yanagi, the Deputy Chief of Section 6, is an S-level Electric – Anomaly Agent who can rapidly accumulate Anomaly Buildup and increase the whole team's Disorder damage. Wielding her Naginata, Yanagi's Ex Special Attack triggers extra Polarity Disorder, which can rapidly deal massive amounts of damage to enemies. The other powerful S-level character is Lighter, known as "The Champion" of the Sons of Calydon. He is a Fire – Stun Agent who racks up Morale and stuns enemies with a flurry of punches while lowering their Ice and Fire Resistances. Once his Morale reaches a certain level, his combat strength and skills will be reinforced. In addition, two new A-level Bangboo Baddieboo and Knightboo will be introduced in this new update.

To offer players a more varied experience, Zenless Zone Zero is introducing two new gameplay modes – The Mystery of Arpeggio Fault and Simulated Battle Trial. In the roguelike The Mystery of Arpeggio Fault, there will be five chapters, each generating random environments with random Resonia and resources on the TV board for players to explore. By completing challenges, players can receive an array of in-game rewards, including Knightboo. Furthermore, players can practice their combat skills in the battle tower Simulated Battle Trial. The higher players get, the more formidable the enemies become. By reaching certain levels, players can obtain Polychromes and Badges, which can be displayed on the Personal Homepage together with the newly added Titles in Version 1.3.

Additionally, a number of optimizations will be applied in Version 1.3. The functions and interface of the Compendium, as well as the systems for character leveling up and upgrading, will be optimized to provide a smoother experience. Players can also further decorate the 2nd floor of Random Play with the gadgets they purchase from Sān-Z STUDIO at Lumina Square. With exclusive events such as Virtual Battlefield Mayhem and When Sandwiches Come A Knockin' coming soon, a wide range of in-game rewards await.

