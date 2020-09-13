Ziggurat Interactive Launches Seven More Retro Games On GOG

Ziggurat Interactive has added eight more retro games to GOG.com, giving players a chance to try some old-school titles. The seven games being added to the library are g Timequest, Machiavelli the Prince, Les Manley in: Lost in LA, Les Manley in: Search For The King, Last Rites, Return of the Phantom, and Battle Engine Aquila. The additions are being done as part of a sale they're currently holding as well where you can get 33% off the games for a limited time. You can read more about all of them here as there are some good picks in that set.

Machiavelli the Prince: Skill, strategy, and a shrewd business sense are the keys to success in this medieval economic-sim, which can be played against A.I. opponents or up to four players in local multiplayer. Players assume a merchant's role in the Renaissance as they buy low and sell high to not only earn wealth and fame — but also to work their way to becoming nobility!

Les Manley in: Search For The King: Wild adventure and wacky scenarios seem to follow loveable Les Manley wherever he goes in this campy adventure game. Players guide Les through heaven and earth — literally — in search of Elvis, all to win over the woman of his dreams.

Les Manley in: Lost in LA: The sequel to Search for the King, Lost in LA follows the titular Les as he fumbles his way through zany situations searching for his kidnapped friend, Helmut the Human Bean. Les will be scouring LA's sleazy streets in a quest that will have him rescuing not only his friend but also a plethora of missing celebrities!

Last Rites: The world is at the mercy of a zombie invasion in this tense first-person shooter. Gather your A.I. squadmates and get down to purging the world of these horrific flesh-eaters! To help you get the job done, there's plenty of high-tech weaponry waiting for you to take it out for a night on the town.

Return of the Phantom: A murder has been committed at the premiere of the opera Don Juan Triumphant, and it's up to you, as detective (and opera-lover) Raoul Montand, to uncover who the secret villain is and bring them to justice. Everyone believes it is a sinister and mysterious Phantom, and as the body count begins to rise, you have to leave no stone unturned as you seek out the masked face of evil.

Battle Engine Aquila: Prepare for fast and furious mech-powered warfare, as Battle Engine Aquila puts you smack in the center of a deadly land war, fought by blood-sworn enemies the Forseti and the evil Muspell. As Hawk Winter, an underground racer plucked from obscurity, you must helm the legendary Battle Engine Aquila and fight through 43 missions. Harness the Battle Engine's mobility and devastating firepower as you guide legions of allies to victory while battling on the land, sea, and air across 12 massive islands.