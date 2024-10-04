Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel

Marvel Contest of Champions Drops Halloween & 10th Anniversary Info

Marvel Contest of Champions has revealed their plans for the 10th Anniversary, as the new Halloween event has now taken over

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions celebrates Halloween with new characters Scream and Jack O' Lantern.

Join the House of Horrors event and Jack's Bounty-full Hunt for thrilling in-game challenges.

10th Anniversary kicks off with Guardians Reworks, Deadpool events, and a 60 FPS update bringing smooth gameplay.

Anniversary events like Battlegrounds and the Last Dance feature Venom-themed rewards for players.

Kabam dropped a ton of new information this morning for Marvel Contest of Champions, as the Halloween vent is now live, and we know what they have planned for the game's 10th Anniversary. First off, the new Halloween event brings with it a number of challenges and two new characters, as Scream and Jack O' Lantern make their debut in the game for this limited-time event. Meanwhile, the team is looking to celebrate a decade of the game with some special additions, upgrades, and more. Including the upgrade to 60 FPS, a Deadpool event, reskins, and more. We have the details of everything the team revealed below.

Marvel Contest of Champions – Halloween 2024

Event Quest – House Of Horrors

Jessica Jones has recruited The Summoner to help her crack a case. It seems that someone has a serious symbiote stalking problem and all clues lead to a creepy killer carnival. Scream is already on the scene making noise, but things really light up as Jack O'Lantern activates abominable animatronics! Is this a ride our heroes will survive? Or is this about to become a ghost story? Find out in HOUSE OF HORRORS!

Side-Quest – Jack's Bounty-full Hunt

As the Maestro's festivities continue, Jack O'Lantern finds himself as the host of the Gladiatorial

Games. Seeing an opportunity to kill two birds (or any Champions in range) with one stone, he

fills the arena with would-be assassination targets and has them fight amongst themselves!

New Characters

Scream: Daughter of Venom, sister to Carnage, Scream is one of five Symbiotes forcibly harvested from Venom by the Life Foundation. The symbiote that would become Scream was bonded to Donna Diego, one of the Life Foundation's most trusted Security Guards. Unfortunately, Scream and her siblings lost their altercations with Spider-Man and Venom, but they survived the Life Foundation's collapse. Scream and Donna were left with only each other and a grudge against other symbiote.

Jack O' Lantern: "Jack" was always a rotten pumpkin. At a young age, one lonesome Halloween night he unknowingly approached the house of Crime-Master, who kidnapped him and trained him as his protégé. Over time, Jack became a master assassin, developing a calling card where he placed candles inside the heads of his victims, to simulate the appearance of a jack-o-lantern. He took that name as his own, and erased those who had used it in the past.

Marvel Contest of Champions – 10th Anniversary

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, Marvel Contest of Champions will be releasing 10 Glorious reveals, kicking off with the Glorious Guardian Reworks, Alliance Super Season and Bounty Missions and 60 FPS update. See below for more info, and stay tuned for more content reveals!

Glorious Guardian Reworks: Fan favorite Champions Medusa (first introduced in 2017) and Purgatory (first introduced in 2021) will be getting reworks to maintain balance with the ever-growing roster of Champions.

Fan favorite Champions Medusa (first introduced in 2017) and Purgatory (first introduced in 2021) will be getting reworks to maintain balance with the ever-growing roster of Champions. Deadpool's Ultimate Multiplayer Bonanza Alliance Super Season: In-game events will be centered around the all-new Alliance Super Season – A series of events and celebrations encouraging players to join Alliances and play with their friends.

In-game events will be centered around the all-new Alliance Super Season – A series of events and celebrations encouraging players to join Alliances and play with their friends. Bounty Missions: Bosses from previous Event Quests have snuck back into The Battlerealm! Help track down and defeat these bosses once again in 1v1 fights! You'll need to be part of an Alliance to to get the most out of these Missions, so be sure to find your team and join in the action!

60 FPS: In November, MCoC will implement 60FPS to the entire community, featuring improved and smoother animations.

Bosses from previous Event Quests have snuck back into The Battlerealm! Help track down and defeat these bosses once again in 1v1 fights! You'll need to be part of an Alliance to to get the most out of these Missions, so be sure to find your team and join in the action! In November, MCoC will implement 60FPS to the entire community, featuring improved and smoother animations. Venom Reskin; Venom: Last Dance Event: To celebrate the release of Venom: The Last Dance, MCoC will host a series of Venom-related content. Players who log in for 7 days total from October 21st to November 15th will be able to receive in-game rewards, including Champions Venom and Anti-Venom.

Anniversary Battlegrounds – Season 22

From October 2-30, players will be able to experience the Anniversary Battlegrounds Season 22 event. For Season 22, players voted on Summoners from the past seasons. The Victory Track will focus on gaining advantage through unique Buffs and everlasting Fury's if you don't play into the challenge well. The Gladiator Circuit will focus on Critical hits required to deal damage. Play into the challenge well, and you will be rewarded with guaranteed Critical hits for a limited time.

Anniversary Saga: Glorious Games

Maestro has returned and The Glorious Games continue. Expect to see Bounties, Games galore, and new challenges waiting around every corner, as Maestro has no intention of letting any Summoner defeat him easily this time!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!