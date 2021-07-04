Ziggurat Interactive Starts Fan Club Website For BloodRayne

Something interesting and cool from Ziggurat Interactive this past week as they have launched a new BloodRayne fan club website. The game already has a pretty fun following and a hardcore fanbase who are definitely prominent on social media with their artwork, which any visit to DeviantArt will show you. But when Ziggurat bought the rights to the franchise in 2020, the company has only really had a somewhat active link on their website taking you to the games and sending out the occasional bits of info. It really hasn't taken advantage of all the things it could be doing or sending out info to the fans on a regular basis about what they got cooking up for the nearly 20-year IP. Well, that's about to change as the company is looking to launch a proper Fan Club website with the hopes of building on what has already been established and what they look to create moving forward.

The work already started this past week on establishing a name for the club, which they took votes on through Twitter. Some of the names they had in the running for this new club included The Brimstone Society, BloodRayne Coffin Club, and ClubRayne. Right now the plans for the Fan Club are to open up a few new areas for interaction and info, which includes a newsletter with news and sneak previews of upcoming projects, a section with exclusive deals and offers, a brand new Discord server, and a special members-only BloodRayne merchandise store. The project is early in its development, so we're guessing we won't see the final version of what the site has to offer until late-Summer. But it also gives hope that after nearly ten years, we're probably getting a new game announcement soon.