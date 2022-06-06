Ziggy's Cosmic Adventure Shows Off New Gameplay Trailer

Indie developer and publisher Stardust Collective released a new gameplay trailer showing off their upcoming VR title Ziggy's Cosmic Adventure. The trailer serves more as a guided experience from the devs as you're given what feels like a tutorial through the game, as you'll be setting off on various exploits with a stolen alien as your sidekick. Right now the game doesn't have a release date, only the concept that it will be released sometime this year for Steam VR and Quest 2. Enjoy the trailer below as we look forward to getting more info.

It's time to explore the galaxy with your stolen extra-terrestrial friend Ziggy and trusty Personal Artificial Lifeform (P.A.L) companion. Along the way you will meet friendly and hostile individuals as you attempt to escape unscathed from the galactic empire! In your room-scale cockpit, all of the ship's systems are at an arms reach and fully interactive. Switch on your lights, power your shields, balance your temperature and pressure, fix hull breaches, fuel your life module, and stabilise the ship. Engage in exciting VR space combat. Dodge asteroids and space debris as you navigate the solar system. Destroy enemies with your ship's weapons, manage your shields to reflect their blasts, and survive! You can also do barrel rolls! Each playthrough of Ziggy's Cosmic Adventure will take you through a unique path in the solar system, with a unique story for each path you take. Layered Complexity: Every level has a different set of challenges that you must overcome and will require you to utilise the systems in your ship differently.

Every level has a different set of challenges that you must overcome and will require you to utilise the systems in your ship differently. Galactic Leaderboards: Challenge your friends and the world stage at large in time trials and high scores.

Challenge your friends and the world stage at large in time trials and high scores. Completionist Rewards: Earn trophies that you can proudly display inside of your ship and use them to change cosmetics around you, including cosmetics for Ziggy.