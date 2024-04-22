Posted in: GameMill Entertainment, Games, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Video Games | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, nickelodeon, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, zuko

Zuko Will Join The Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Roster

The Crown Prince of the Fire Nation arrives in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, as Zuko will become the latest DLC character this Wednesday.

Article Summary Zuko from Avatar joins Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 as a new DLC fighter.

The fan-favorite prince brings unique fire-based attacks and swordplay.

Zuko is part of the Season Pass or available separately for $6.99.

Look forward to playing as Squidward, Jimmy Neutron, Azula, and others.

GameMill Entertainment revealed the next roster member for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, as Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender arrives this week. The Blue Spirit will arrive with two different outfits, as you'll get him as a younger version with a full head of hair and his final form as Crown Prince of the Fire Nation, both of which bring devastating fire attacks and his own style of fighting that suits him perfectly from the animated series. We have more info and the trailer here, as he will arrive as a DLC character on April 24, 2024.

Zuko

Unleash the might of the Fire Nation! Prince Zuko excels with fast, flaming attacks, which can easily become powerful combo tools. Pull out Zuko's swords to slash the competition, then throw them across the stage to extend your combos. Master the slow but devastating Dancing Dragon Punch to deal massive damage and send your enemies flying – just watch out not to leave yourself open for a counterattack! Zuko is available for owners of the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Season Pass, which features four DLC Brawlers (including Mr. Krabs, who was added earlier this year), plus the exclusive SpongeBob Quickster costume, all for $24.99. Players can also gain access to Zuko and three additional character costumes individually for $6.99. More details on future DLC Brawlers Rocksteady and Iroh will be available at a later date.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 lets you duke it out with an expansive roster of over two dozen fighters, including all-new characters like Squidward Tentacles, Jimmy Neutron, the Angry Beavers, Azula, and more! Choose your favorite Brawlers, customize them with iconic outfits, master their unique move sets, and use powerful Supers to land the finishing blow. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 features a single-player roguelike campaign, voice acting for all playable characters, and full crossplay across all platforms.

