Zynga Announces National Words With Friends Day

Zynga revealed today that they're celebrating the 12th anniversary of Words With Friends with a special event and their own holiday. The company is marking July 19th "Words With Friends Day" to mark the occasion and will be launching a week-long event for players to get in on, along with a special sweepstakes that you can enter. We got the rundown of everything they're doing below as the festivities will kick off tomorrow morning with a new game update.

To introduce an all-new feature, from July 19 – 25, players can participate in a community-wide competitive event called 'Choose Your Side'. Joining either team 'Early Bird' or team 'Night Owl', players will accrue points for their side by completing moves in their Classic matches. At the end of this week-long event, the winning team will receive a limited edition reward while the other team receives a consolation prize.

Week two of the birthday bash brings a trendy take on the game's single player mode, as real-life social media influencers will star as the opponents in the 'Influence This!' Solo Challenge. Running from July 27 – August 1, for the first time ever, celebrities will represent each rung in the challenge ladder, featuring social media sensations including: voice actor, Christy Carlson Romano, who voiced one of the most beloved animated characters of the 2000s; 'Mom Worthy' podcast hosts Britt & Sami; standout reality TV star, Victor Arroyo; and music artist and vlogger, Lo Beeston.

The second week of the celebration brings more in-game goodies as players can dig into the 12th Birthday Weekly Challenge to earn a 'Birthday badge' to mark the occasion. In a new Quick Play event, players will enjoy a specially themed Duels game board shaped like a birthday cake. Players can also secure their own limited edition Words With Friends 12th Birthday Tile Style, offered the final week of the festivities.

Through the entire festival, players will have the opportunity to turn their Words With Friends birthday wishes into cash through a special sweepstakes event. From July 19 – August 2, players can visit here to enter to win the $12,000 grand prize or the $6,000 and $3,000 runner-up prizes.* By participating in the Choose Your Side event, Solo Challenge and other birthday activities, players can earn extra entries to this special 12th birthday giveaway sweepstakes.