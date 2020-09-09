14 New Images from Dune Show Off a Beautiful World

We've all been sitting on the edge of our seats waiting for
Denis Villeneuve adaptation of science fiction classic Dune to finally drop its first trailer. We got that today and it looks pretty freaking incredible if we do say so ourselves. Warner Bros. and Legendary have also released fourteen new images as well.
JASON MOMOA as Duncan Idaho in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' action adventure "DUNE," a Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary release.
JAVIER BARDEM as Stilgar in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' action adventure "DUNE," a Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary release.
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET as Paul Atreides in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' action adventure "DUNE," a Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary release.
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET as Paul Atreides and ZENDAYA as Chani in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' action adventure "DUNE," a Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary release.
DAVE BAUTISTA as Rabban Harkonnen in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' action adventure "DUNE," a Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary release.
The Spice – Dune's most precious natural resource and the most valuable commodity in the universe – in a scene from Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' action adventure "DUNE," a Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary release.
ZENDAYA as Chani in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' action adventure "DUNE," a Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary release.
STELLAN SKARSGÅRD As Baron Vladimir Harkonnen in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' action adventure "DUNE," a Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary release.
OSCAR ISAAC as Duke Leto Atreides in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' action adventure "DUNE," a Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary release.
JOSH BROLIN as Gurney Halleck in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' action adventure "DUNE," a Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary release.
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET as Paul Atreides and CHARLOTTE RAMPLING as Reverend Mother Mohiam in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' action adventure "DUNE," a Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary release.
CHANG CHEN as Dr. Yueh in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' action adventure "DUNE," a Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary release.
SHARON DUNCAN-BREWSTER as Dr. Liet Kynes in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' action adventure "DUNE," a Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary release.
REBECCA FERGUSON as Lady Jessica Atreides in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' action adventure "DUNE," a Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary release. Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Issac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellen Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Charlotte Rampling is set to open in theaters on December 18th.
