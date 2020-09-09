14 New Images from Dune Show Off a Beautiful World

Posted on | by Kaitlyn Booth | Comments

We've all been sitting on the edge of our seats waiting for Denis Villeneuve adaptation of science fiction classic Dune to finally drop its first trailer. We got that today and it looks pretty freaking incredible if we do say so ourselves. Warner Bros. and Legendary have also released fourteen new images as well.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Issac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellen Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Charlotte Rampling is set to open in theaters on December 18th.

About Kaitlyn Booth

Kaitlyn is the Editor-in-Chief at Bleeding Cool. She loves movies, television, and comics. She's a member of the UFCA and the GALECA. Feminist. Writer. Nerd. Follow her on twitter @katiesmovies and @safaiagem on instagram. She's also a co-host at The Nerd Dome Podcast. Listen to it at http://www.nerddomepodcast.com

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  