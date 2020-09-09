14 New Images from Dune Show Off a Beautiful World

We've all been sitting on the edge of our seats waiting for Denis Villeneuve adaptation of science fiction classic Dune to finally drop its first trailer. We got that today and it looks pretty freaking incredible if we do say so ourselves. Warner Bros. and Legendary have also released fourteen new images as well.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Issac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellen Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Charlotte Rampling is set to open in theaters on December 18th.