Dynamic Duo In Pre-Production, Supergirl Is Halfway Through Production

Dynamic Duo, the animated DC Studios film, has entered pre-production, while Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is halfway through its initial production schedule.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has reached the halfway mark in its production schedule.

Milly Alcock stars as Supergirl in the 2026 summer release under Craig Gillespie's direction.

Supergirl presents a hardened version of the heroine, contrasting with Superman's upbringing.

We got so many updates on a bunch of DC projects today, but some were on the more general side. One of the movies that sounds so incredibly awesome is Dynamic Duo. Pretty much anything that talks about pushing the boundaries of filmmaking and animation is enough to get this writer's attention, but add in two of the Robins? Let's go. The movie got a release date back in December, a prime time June 30, 2028 release date, and we learned a little bit about the film when it was announced. James Gunn described the project as, "Over the moon excited to announce the newest DC Studios/Warner Bros Pictures Animation greenlit film for theaters, DYNAMIC DUO, the story of Robin… or should I say, Robins, as in Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. The first feature film from the visionary Swaybox, a mix of animation, puppetry, and CGI, a script from the wonderfully talented Matt Aldrich, produced with our partners at Matt Reeves' 6th & Idaho. This is something special." An animated film with that many moving pieces will take some time, so it's good to hear confirmation that the film is in pre-production (via The Hollywood Reporter). Maybe we'll get some new information soon.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Has Taken Flight

A month ago, it was shared on social media that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow had started production, and we got a neat little picture as well. However, things have been pretty quiet ever since, which isn't a bad thing. Considering the mass amount of set leaks from Superman, it's nice to see a tighter set on a DC film again for those trying to avoid spoilers since they were almost impossible to avoid with Superman. It sounds like things are right on track for Supergirl as they confirmed the film is about halfway through its initial production schedule, which is right on track for its summer 2026 release date (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has put together an impressive cast and crew. They first brought on writer Ana Nogueira, who was announced in November 2023. After months of speculation and posts starting to rival the best of them, we finally got word that Milly Alcock would be playing Supergirl at the end of January 2024. In April 2024, we learned that Craig Gillespie would be the director, and some of the supporting cast started filling out, with Matthias Schoenaerts joining the cast as Krem of the Yellow Hills. In January 2025, Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham were cast as Kara's parents in mid-January 2025.

Gunn explained at the time of the initial Supergirl announcement, "In our series, we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She's much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing." Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be released on June 26, 2026.

