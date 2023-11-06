Posted in: Apple, Movies, Sony | Tagged: apple original films, AppleTV, napoleon, sony, sony pictures

2 New Posters For Sony And AppleTV's Napoleon

Napoleon is just weeks away and tickets are on sale for Premium Large Formats, Screen X, 70mm, and IMAX screenings of the film so here are 2 new posters.

While many people are talking about films like The Marvels or Wish or other films like that, there is another massive movie coming out this month that we can't forget about, and that will make an impact one way or another. You don't bet against Ridley Scott for a reason. Napoleon is one of the two big films that AppleTV+ is putting out this year, with Killers of the Flower Moon pulling in great reviews, and while the box office hasn't been amazing, it's likely good enough for Apple and Paramount, all things considered. Napoleon is a film that seems like a more sure thing when it comes to the box office, even if the film is going to be another that is half a lifetime long. It's going to be released in big formats as well, with tickets on sale for Premium Large Formats, Screen X, 70mm, and IMAX. To celebrate two of those types of releases, we also got new posters.

Napoleon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Napoleon' is an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Joséphine. The film captures Napoleon's famous battles, relentless ambition, and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary. Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus, Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, Phil Cornwell as Sanson 'The Bourreau,' Edouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander, Paul Rhys as Talleyrand, John Hollingworth as Marshall Ney, Gavin Spokes as Moulins and Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Juno, written by David Scarpa, directed by Ridley Scott. It will be released in theaters on November 22, 2023, and on AppleTV+ at a later date.

