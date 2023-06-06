Posted in: Horror, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, horror, james wan, jigsaw, lionsgate, saw, saw x

James Wan Explains the Origin of the Saw Franchise

Saw creator and director James Wan recently broke down the origin of the Lionsgate horror franchise penned by Leigh Whannell.

In just a few months, the Twisted Pictures and Lionsgate film Saw X will finally be released and push the billion-dollar franchise even further into mainstream horror with the highly-anticipated return of Jigsaw. Though, as many would imagine, the first film wasn't always intended to create a long-running world when it was created more than two decades ago.

During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, genre mastermind and Saw creator James Wan discussed the origin of the franchise, explaining, "It was the mid-to-late '90s, and [Leigh Whannell] and I really wanted to cut through the noise of all the indie movies that were coming out at that time, so we spent a whole year thinking about story ideas. And one day, as I was in the shower, I thought, 'What about a movie with two people stuck in a bathroom with a really grungy toilet? They have no idea how they got in there, and they're chained to opposite sides of the room.' So I only knew the rough setup, and then I knew how I wanted the story to end with Jigsaw, this person who put them in that situation. And so I pitched a really simple setup and finale to Leigh, and he was like, 'Oh, wow. Let me think about it.' So he went off, and he came back to me with Saw."

Saw X Confirmed Cast and Release Date

The upcoming side-quel Saw X includes a cast of Tobin Bell reprising his role as the film's first iconic villain John Kramer / Jigsaw, the return of Saw 1-7 star Shawnee Smith as Amanda Young, and newcomers Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach, Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Joshua Okamoto, and Octavio Hinojosa all with undisclosed roles.

Saw X is set to be released exclusively in theaters just in time for Halloween starting on October 27, 2023. Will you be watching the unexpected 10th installment of Wan and Whannell's vision?

