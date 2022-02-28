Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – New Poster and Trailer

After being delayed several days due to the real world deciding to make itself very known, Warner Bros. has released another new trailer and poster for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. This new trailer shows off a ton of new footage, but the thing that is still insanely amusing is how "no homo" this movie appears to be pushing the relationship between Dumbledore and Grindelwald. There was a real opportunity for these movies to make the tweets that Rowling put out about Dumbledore's sexuality part of the real text and, for some reason, they are avoiding it. These movies have been very hit or miss and we'll have to see if the retooling after the underperformance of movie two is going to make any difference here.

If there was ever a series that genuinely got left in the dust from COVID-19 delays and other behind-the-scenes issues, it would be this series. While the first movie was more or less well-received, the second got a critical mauling, and the fans didn't seem the like it that much either. The third movie, allegedly of five, was delayed for retooling. It went from bad to worse with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic halting production and Eddie Redmayne refusing to condemn J.K. Rowling's highly problematic TERF tweets and even defended her in the long run while Ezra Miller has been caught allegedly choking female fans. Eventually, they replaced Johnny Depp with Mad Mikkelsen while also snagging an April 2022 release date for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, but that hasn't stopped Rowling from being the worst on social media. They are indeed still making these, and we'll have to see if the third one gets a better critical and audience reception.

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches, and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

The film features an ensemble cast led by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything), two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law (Cold Mountain, The Talented Mr. Ripley), Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling & Steve Kloves, based upon a screenplay by J.K. Rowling. It will be released on April 15, 2022.