Alien: Romulus Gets A Final Trailer Ahead Of SDCC Next Week

The final trailer for Alien: Romulus has dropped. The film takes over Hall H at SDCC next week, and hits theaters on August 16th.

Alien: Romulus has a final trailer ahead of the film, which will appear in Hall H at SDCC next week. Directed by Fede Alvarez, it stars Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Ridley Scott is on board producing. Man, they have nailed the marketing for this one; people are more excited about the franchise than they have been in a long time.

Alien: Romulus Is Less Than A Month Away

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful "Alien" franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The film stars Cailee Spaeny ("Priscilla"), David Jonsson ("Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy"), Archie Renaux ("Shadow and Bone"), Isabela Merced ("The Last of Us"), Spike Fearn ("Aftersun"), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez ("Evil Dead," "Don't Breathe") directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues ("Don't Breathe 2") based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett. "Alien: Romulus" is produced by Ridley Scott ("Napoleon"), who directed the original "Alien" and produced and directed the series' entries "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant," Michael Pruss ("Boston Strangler"), and Walter Hill ("Alien"), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon ("Charlie's Angels"), Brent O'Connor ("Bullet Train"), and Tom Moran ("Unstoppable") serving as executive producers.

The Alien: Romulus panel is one of the most-anticipated in Hall H this year, and one has to imagine that they will show off a few full scenes from the film in the room to those lucky enough to be there. We can assume that they will for sure show this trailer, at least on the big screen, with all that energy in the room. Man. The film opens in theaters on August 16th.

