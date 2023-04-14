3 New Images From The Boogeyman Are Released 20th Century Studios has shared three new images from The Boogeyman. The film will screen at CinemaCon later this month and will be released in theaters on June 2nd.

20th Century Studios has been mainly relegated to Hulu these days, which is a shame because some of those movies [Prey], for example, have been fantastic and probably deserved to have sort of theatrical release. Last September, one of 20th's movies did get a theatrical release and did pretty well, and that was Barbarian. It grossed $45 million on a budget of about ~$5 million which is nothing to sneeze at. Also, if you haven't seen that movie, I'm still not going to spoil it for you. An early reaction at San Diego Comic-Con really helped build the hype for Barbarian, and it looks like Disney is trying to make that happen again with The Boogeyman. The movie is getting a full screening at CinemaCon later this month, more than a month before its planned theatrical release date. It worked once, so maybe it'll work again. Today, we got three new images from The Boogeyman highlighting some of the main cast.

The Boogeyman: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

The Boogeyman, a horror-thriller from the mind of best-selling author Stephen King, opens June 2, 2023, in theaters nationwide. High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren't getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims. The Boogeyman, directed by Rob Savage (Host) with a screenplay by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) and Mark Heyman (Black Swan) and a screen story by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods based upon the short story by Stephen King, stars Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), Chris Messina (Birds of Prey), Vivien Lyra Blair (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy), Madison Hu (Bizaardvark), LisaGay Hamilton (Vice), and David Dastmalchian (Dune). The producers are Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), Dan Levine (Arrival), and Dan Cohen (The Adam Project), with John H. Starke (Sicario), Emily Morris (Rosaline), Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Ryan Cunningham, Adam Kolbrenner (The Tomorrow War), and Robin Meisinger serving as executive producers.