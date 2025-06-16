Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: New Poster, 1 BTS Image, And 4 HQ Images

Sony Pictures released a new poster, a behind-the-scenes image, and four high-quality images for the upcoming film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

The film stands out as an original project set for a late fall release, bucking the trend of big IP titles.

The first trailer dropped two weeks ago, building anticipation for this visually inventive adventure.

Fans can expect a colorful, well-designed marketing campaign rolled out ahead of the September 2025 debut.

While most people are focused on the big blockbusters with established IP attached to them, there are still original films being made; you just have to look a little harder because they aren't getting massive marketing pushes. You also just have to wait until late fall because that is when a good portion of these films are released, and A Big Bold Beautiful Journey looks like one of those films. The first trailer was released two weeks ago, and now we have a poster, one behind-the-scenes image, and four high-quality images. In terms of movie posters, this one isn't bad at all. It's well designed and colorful without being too busy. We love to see it.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

What if you could open a doorway and walk through it to re-live a defining moment from your past? Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell) are single strangers who meet at a mutual friend's wedding and soon, through a surprising twist of fate, find themselves on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey – a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present…and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, directed by Kogonada, stars Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell, with Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It will be released on September 19, 2025.

