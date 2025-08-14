Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Bang Bang, tim blake nelson

Bang Bang Trailer Released, Boxing Drama Releases September 12

The trailer for the new boxing drama Bang Bang starring Tim Blake Nelson has been released. The film will hit theaters on September 12.

The film is written by Will Janowitz and directed by Vincent Grashaw, promising gritty ring action.

Cast includes Glenn Plummer, Kevin Corrigan, Nina Arianda, and Daniella Pineda in key roles.

Bang Bang has earned acclaim at film festivals, raising hopes for a powerful new entry in boxing cinema.

Bang Bang is a new boxing drama heading to theaters on September 12 through Sunrise Films. Will Janowitz wrote the script, and Vincent Grashaw is in the director's chair. The film stars Tim Blake Nelson, the film also stars Glenn Plummer (Gifted; Imperial Dreams), Kevin Corrigan (The Departed; Goodfellas), Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos), Andrew Liner (Ransom Canyon), Erica Gimpel (Criminal Minds), and Daniella Pineda (The Accountant 2; Jurassic World: Dominion). The film has already played at the Tribeca Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival, Deauville American Film Festival, and Oldenburg Film Festivals, to acclaim.

Bang Bang Synopsis

Retired boxer Bernard "Bang Bang" Rozyski (Tim Blake Nelson) is inspired to try his hand at training once he reconnects with his estranged grandson. While their training brings the fighter out of the hole he's been living in, everyone questions his motivations, including an ex-girlfriend from decades ago who was privy to Bang Bang's meteoric rise in the sport in the 80s. Is he merely passing down inherited rage, or is there true altruism behind his tutelage?

I hate to say this, because I actually think this looks like it has some real potential, but I do not buy Tim Blake Nelson as a boxer. He doesn't have the build for it at all, and it is weirdly off-putting to see him like this. It has been a while since we had a really good boxing movie, and I really want this to work. Few sports are able to translate the drama and experience of watching them like boxing is, and that includes wherever the story takes us out of the ring as well. Will this become a classic of the genre? that remains to be seen, but that trailer has me pretty intrigued and though I may have my doubts about Nelson, the film around him looks like a winner.

This will release in theaters on September 12.

