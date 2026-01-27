Posted in: Blumhouse, Casting, Movies, Universal | Tagged: atomic monster, Blummhouse, diane lane, Mike Flanagan, The Exorcist, universal

The Exorcist: Diane Lane Joins The Cast Of Mike Flanagan Film

Mike Flanagan is gearing up to start shooting his Exorcist film in New York, and today Diane Lane joined the cast of the film.

Article Summary Diane Lane joins Mike Flanagan's new The Exorcist film, set to start shooting in New York this March.

The film is a fresh reboot of The Exorcist franchise, not connected to 2023’s Believer sequel.

Scarlett Johansson and Jacobi Jupe also star, with Flanagan writing and executive producing the project.

The Exorcist returns to theaters March 17, 2027, promising a bold and terrifying new vision for horror fans.

The Exorcist is getting ready to start production in New York with Mike Flanagan behind the camera, and today, Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek, and Universal announced that Academy Award nominee Diane Lane has joined the cast. Scarlett Johansson and Jacobi Jupe also star in the film, which is also written by Flanagan. Production is set to start in March. This is a brand-new start for the franchise and will not be a sequel to the 2023 film Believer. Flanagan is also executive producing the film through his Red Room Pictures. Jason Blum and Ryan Turek will produce and executive produce for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster.

The Exorcist In New York

"'The Exorcist' is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe," Flanagan stated. "Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I've made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting." The director previously made three films with Blumhouse: Oculus, Hush, and Ouija: Origin of Evil. "Mike's voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans, and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse," said Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum. "I immediately responded to Mike's new take on the world of 'The Exorcist' and can't wait for audiences to experience it."

Flanagan knows what he is doing when it comes to casting his projects, and in my eyes, he can do no wrong. His latest film, The Life of Chuck, was one of my favorite films of 2025, and I am very excited to see what he has in store for the franchise to try and save it. Adding an actress of Lane's caliber can only enhance the esteem and expectations for the film, which are already sky-high.

The Exorcist will return to theaters on March 17, 2027.

