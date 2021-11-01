A Boy Called Christmas Trailer Promises Holiday Magic This Year

A Boy Called Christmas hits Netflix on November 24th, and a final, full trailer for the film was released this morning. Starring Henry Lawfull, Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman, Zoe Colletti, Stephen Merchant, Joel Fry, Rune Temte, Jim Broadbent, and Maggie Smith, the Gil Kenan adaptation of the book by Matt Haig is a new take on the origin of Father Christmas. After the success of Christmas Chronicles and its sequel, it is no surprise that Netflix is going full throttle into big-budget holiday films going forward. You can check out the trailer below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A Boy Called Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFI_aiidke0)

A Boy Called Christmas Synopsis

"The origin story of Father Christmas is re-imagined in Gil Kenan's new live-action movie A Boy Called Christmas. An ordinary young boy called Nikolas (Henry Lawfull) sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic, and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible… A Boy Called Christmas is directed by British filmmaker Gil Kenan, director of the films Monster House, City of Ember, and Poltergeist previously. The screenplay is co-written by Gil Kenan and Ol Parker; adapted from the children's novel by Matt Haig."

I am a sucker for Christmas movies of all kinds, so this is right up my alley. Hell of a cast in this one as well. A Boy Called Christmas is getting a full theatrical release in the UK, so I wouldn't be surprised if Netflix gives this one a small theatrical run here in the US as well. It will be on the streaming service nevertheless on November 24th.