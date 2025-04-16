Posted in: Disney, Marvel, Movies, Pixar, Star Wars, TV | Tagged:

Disney Will Scree Elio, Zootopia 2, Eyes of Wakanda Footage At Annecy

Disney will be at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in a big way, screening footage from Elio, Zootopia 2, Eyes of Wakanda, and more.

Footage also includes Marvel's Eyes of Wakanda with Lucasfilm's Star Wars entries.

Highlights feature 2026 Pixar projects Hoppers and Toy Story 5.

Annecy International Animation Film Festival runs June 8-13, with the full schedule releasing next month.

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival is always a big deal when it comes to animated projects on the big and small screens. However, despite the film festival having such a large presence within animation, Disney hasn't had a studio presence there. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, that is changing this year. Not only is the studio showing up with footage for its two big animation projects, which will be released later this year, Elio from Pixar and Zootopia 2 from Disney Animation, but they are also bringing some of the television shows. They will be screening footage from several shows and shorts, including Eyes of Wakanda from Marvel Studios, while Lucas film is showcasing Black, a new Star Was: Vision short from Shinya Ohira, and Star Wars: Tales of the Empire episode Devotion is an entry in the television competition. They are also screening some footage from upcoming projects, including two 2026 films from Pixar: Hoppers and Toy Story 5.

If you find yourself in southeastern France, please send me a ticket post-haste so I can get my butt to this film festival, but also, we have some of the schedule as to when information about all of these projects will screen. The festival starts on June 8th and runs to the 13th. Disney kicks off its schedule on June 9th with a making-of-session and screening of the first episode of Eyes of Wakanda. This one is going to be so cool to see, and I am very jealous; behind-the-scenes in terms of animation is so, so fun, and they get a full episode. We don't currently have the date for the Lucasfilm projects, as the full Annecy schedule won't be released until next month.

As a reminder, Elio has a current release date of June 20th, so that tease should be pretty substantial. The Zootopia 2 sneak peek will take place on June 13th, with a screening of the original the following day. On the same day, Pixar will also screen footage from their slate, including Elio footage and the footage from the two 2026 titles, Hoppers and Toy Story 5. We still only have bare-bones information about those. This footage could give us some solid story details.

