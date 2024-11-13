Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: a complete unknown, james mangold

A Complete Unknown: 5 New Character Posters Spotlight The Cast

Searchlight has released five new character posters for A Complete Unknown, which will be released on December 25th. James Mangold directs the film.

We are once again getting a music biopic this winter, so another studio can try and get some awards. We have gone from every studio exploring the period between World War I and World War II for awards to biopics about various infamous people. Some of them are better than others, and it seems to be a crapshoot about whether they work out. The music biopics seem to have an even thinner line to walk because they have to deal with singing unless you decide to bypass that and have your lead just lip-sync, and for some reason, that is Oscar-worthy. There isn't any lip-syncing in A Complete Unknown and Searchlight, and director James Mangold has gathered a small group of impressive actors. We got a small batch of character posters showing off each of our main cast, including who they are playing.

A Complete Unknown: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

New York, early 1960s. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. As he forms his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement and, refusing to be defined, makes a controversial choice that culturally reverberates worldwide. Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold's A Complete Unknown, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history.

A Complete Unknown stars Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy. It is directed by James Mangold and produced by Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Jeff Rosen, Timothée Chalamet, and James Mangold. A Complete Unknown will be released in theaters on December 25th.

