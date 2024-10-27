Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: a complete unknown

A Complete Unknown: BTS Featurette On Accurately Portraying An Icon

Searchlight has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for A Complete Unknown. The film will be released on December 25th.

Article Summary Searchlight's featurette for A Complete Unknown spotlights Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan.

Chalamet sings live and plays instruments, aiming for authenticity in the biopic.

Film directed by James Mangold, known for blending historical depth with cinematic flair.

A Complete Unknown set to release on December 25th, eyeing awards season success.

Searchlight has been making waves during the awards season for the last couple of years, with films ranging from what you would expect from a fall release to what you would expect out of this world. A Complete Unknown is probably on the "safer" side regarding Oscar bait films. The world seems to be moving away from war movies as the thing that draws in wins and toward biopics of people who aren't politicians or soldiers. We're seeing more and more films about actors, musicians, and people who have had a great cultural impact through the work they have created. Once again, we've seen a range in quality from these films, but it seems like A Complete Unknown could be hitting all the right marks.

A new behind-the-scenes featurette highlights all of the work star Timothée Chalamet did to make sure that he is singing live and playing the instruments so no one will be winning awards for lip-syncing. The idea of singing live on set has become a real "thing" ever since Les Miserables really hammered it home back in 2012, and it rarely adds anything to the film. We'll have to see. James Mangold rules, and he's a good reason to have any faith A Complete Unknown will be good.

A Complete Unknown: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

New York, early 1960s. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. As he forms his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement and, refusing to be defined, makes a controversial choice that culturally reverberates worldwide. Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold's A Complete Unknown, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history.

A Complete Unknown stars Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy. It is directed by James Mangold and produced by Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Jeff Rosen, Timothée Chalamet, and James Mangold. A Complete Unknown will be released in theaters on December 25th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!