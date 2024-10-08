Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: a complete unknown

A Complete Unknown: Searchlight Has Released The Official Trailer

Searchlight has released the official trailer for James Mangold's A Complete Unknown. It will be released in theaters on December 25th.

Article Summary Searchlight drops the trailer for "A Complete Unknown," hitting theaters December 25th.

Biopics are Oscar magnets, and this Dylan story aims for awards glory.

James Mangold directs with Timothée Chalamet starring as the enigmatic Bob Dylan.

The film joins a crowded December, competing for holiday moviegoers.

Searchlight always comes out hard with awards movies in the fall, and A Complete Unknown is about as "awards bait" as you can get. Period war movies used to be the stuff of Oscar dreams, but these days, it seems like biopics on celebrities or musicians are the way of the world instead. That being said, Searchlight is also usually pretty consistent in quality, and they don't put movies in the prime time slots for awards season unless they think they have a winner, so that should indicate that they like the odds. So far, it doesn't look bad, and now we have a new trailer, too. However, December is also very busy, with quite a few big releases all vying for people's limited cash after spending any of their limited extra income on the holidays. So whether or not this can find an audience remains to be seen.

A Complete Unknown: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

New York, early 1960s. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. As he forms his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement and, refusing to be defined, makes a controversial choice that culturally reverberates worldwide. Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold's A Complete Unknown, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history.

A Complete Unknown stars Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy. It is directed by James Mangold and produced by Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Jeff Rosen, Timothée Chalamet, and James Mangold. A Complete Unknown will be released in theaters on December 25th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!