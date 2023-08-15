Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, a haunting in venice, kenneth branagh

A Haunting in Venice: 11 Character Posters And A BTS Featurette

20th Century Studios has released eleven character posters and a behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming film, A Haunting in Venice.

We are a month away from another big-screen adaptation of an Agatha Christie story. However, unlike Murder on the Orient Express or Death on the Nile, where those stories are so infamous that even those who haven't read them might know who did it through cultural osmosis. However, A Haunting in Venice is based on a Christie story that many people don't know. So there is a good chance that no one will know the answer to this mystery before the film comes out. Much like all of the other Kenneth Branagh directing and starring films, this one features an extremely impressive cast that featured in a set of eleven character posters that were released today. We also got a new featurette that seems to imply that Branagh didn't tell the cast when the lights would flicker or the wind would blow, so if we see someone jump in this film, there is a good chance that reaction is genuine.

A Haunting in Venice: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

A Haunting in Venice is the unsettling supernatural thriller based upon the novel Hallowe'en Party by Agatha Christie and directed by and starring Oscar® winner Kenneth Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot; it will open in theaters nationwide on September 15, 2023.

A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar® nominee Michael Green (Logan) based upon Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party. The producers are Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers. A brilliant acting ensemble portrays a cast of unforgettable characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (6 Underground), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Riccardo Scamarcio (Caravaggio's Shadow), and recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

