Posted in: Cinemacon, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: cinemacon, lionsgate

CinemaCon: Lionsgate Presentation Liveblog

It's time for another round of liveblogs from CinemaCon; this time, it's Lionsgate. They delayed two big movies yesterday, so what will they show off? Join us!

Article Summary Liveblogging Lionsgate at CinemaCon, previewing this year's exciting slate!

Lionsgate's diverse range includes everything from horror to religious films.

Unexpected shifts as Lionsgate re-schedules 'The Crow' and 'SAW XI'.

Inside scoop on Lionsgate's presentation, giving you the Vegas experience!

CinemaCon is upon us once again. Every year, NATO [not that NATO], the National Association of Theater Owners gather in Las Vegas to look ahead to the rest of the year. Ever since the pandemic, the vibes of CinemaCon have shifted considerably, and, in many ways, it still feels like the industry is recovering and leveling out from a shift that will be felt for generations to come. However, the people here very much still believe in the theatrical experience, and studios come to show off their slate of new releases to get people hyped up for the new year. Sometimes, that means some trailers; sometimes, that means entire movies; and sometimes, we get confirmation that new movies are in the works. These presentations are usually massive and cannot be found anywhere online, so we here at Bleeding Cool would like to provide you the chance to attend CinemaCon without having to deal with Las Vegas with liveblogs of the presentation for you to follow along with. Today, we kick off the day with Lionsgate of all things.

We say that not as a slight against Lionsgate at all. They are probably the studio that consistently puts out mid-range budget films, and they also have a massive range that they distribute, from religious films to horror films. However, they usually are the studio that closes out the presentation, so to see them kicking off day three [sort of, Angel Studios had a presentation earlier, but they don't count] is fun. Yesterday, mere minutes before Warner Bros. had their presentation, Lionsgate announced that The Crow had been delayed two months and SAW XI was delayed another year. If you had asked me a few weeks ago, I would have told you that Lionsgate would be pushing The Crow hard here, but now we know why it hasn't turned up in nearly any capacity. So we'll have to see what they show off and join us for another liveblog.

CinemaCon: Lionsgate Presentation Liveblog

Liveblog will appear in about 20 seconds.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!