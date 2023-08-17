Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, a haunting in venice, agatha christie, kenneth branagh

A Haunting In Venice: New TV Spot Teases Otherworldly Suspects

We have a new TV spot for A Haunting in Venice that teases both human and otherworldly suspects. It will be released on September 15th.

We're coming up on the final month before we get another big-screen adaptation of an Agatha Christie story. A Haunting in Venice already has the impressive cast that the other two adaptations had, but this one has something that the other two didn't, and that is the fact that most people don't know this story and thus don't know who the murderer is. So we're getting to see a mystery story from one of the best the genre has ever produced from a fantastic director and actor, and it's going to be an actual mystery. We have a new TV spot that teases not only the human suspects but also the possible otherworldly suspects for this murder.

A Haunting in Venice: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

A Haunting in Venice is the unsettling supernatural thriller based upon the novel Hallowe'en Party by Agatha Christie and directed by and starring Oscar® winner Kenneth Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot; it will open in theaters nationwide on September 15, 2023.

A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar® nominee Michael Green (Logan) based upon Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party. The producers are Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers. A brilliant acting ensemble portrays a cast of unforgettable characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (6 Underground), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Riccardo Scamarcio (Caravaggio's Shadow), and recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

