A House On The Bayou Full Trailer Debuts, Film Out On EPIX Nov. 19

A House On The Bayou is coming on November 19th, and the full trailer has been released for the upcoming film. We had gotten our first look during BlumFest earlier this month. Starring Angela Sarafyan, Paul Schneider, Lia McHugh, Jacob Lofland, and Doug Van Liew, the film is coming to digital services and Epix. This one is about a couple trying to reconnect on a getaway with their daughter in tow. When the neighbors show up unannounced for dinner one night, well, you can guess from there. It looks like an exciting watch, though. You can see the trailer for the film below.



House On The Bayou Synopsis

"A House On The Bayou is On Digital and on EPIX November 19th. In an effort to reconnect and mend their relationship, Jessica and John Chambers (Angela Sarafyan, Paul Schneider) seek an idyllic getaway with their daughter Anna (Lia McHugh) to a remote mansion in rural Louisiana. When suspiciously friendly neighbors show up for dinner uninvited, the weekend takes a sinister turn as the fragile family bond is tested and dark secrets come to light. Featuring: Angela Sarafyan, Paul Schneider, Lia McHugh, Jacob Lofland, Doug Van Liew. Produced by Blumhouse Television & EPIX."

This is the first of eight films coming to Epix from Blumhouse, and they picked a doozy to start with. Some scenes seem to suggest this will be a slasher with some real supernatural vibes attached to it, and the cast here is great. I expect this to be a real solid watch, much like the Blumhouse/Amazon films in the Welcome To The Blumhouse series the last two years. Epix chose wisely when they paired up with the horror house, it seems. A House On The Bayou will debut on Epix and on-demand digital services on November 19th.