A Live-Action Remake Of Moana Is In The Works, Dwayne Johnson Returns Dwayne Johnson has announced that a live-action remake of Moana is currently in the works, and he is returning as the demigod Maui.

Dwayne Johnson might not be changing the hierarchy of the DC Universe anymore, but he is looking to change the hierarchy of the Disney live-action remake power as we know it. It's really not surprising that we're getting a live-action remake of Moana, but it is a little surprising that it is happening this soon. That film only came out in 2016, and it was a massive hit then; the turnaround time is still insane. Maybe this is really happening because they want Johnson to be involved since it would be hard to find someone who could play a live-action Maui and make it look like the film at least a little. Johnson appeared in a video announcing the project and explained that it is in VERY early development, so we are years away from this one. Maybe it'll come out around the ten-year mark for the original animated release; that sounds like something that would make for a good marketing push. Below is the video that Johnson appeared in and the full press release talking about the details we know about the new movie.

Press Release Announcing The Live-Action Moana

The new feature film is produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn via Flynn Picture Co. Executive producers include Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the 2016 film, and Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co. Jared Bush and Samoan industry pro Dana Ledoux Miller will also take part in the production. Bush, who was a director and co-writer of Disney's Oscar®-winning feature "Encanto" and a writer and co-director on Disney's Oscar®-winning film "Zootopia," wrote the screenplay for 2016's "Moana."

Like its animated predecessor, the film will celebrate the islands, communities, and traditions of Pacific Islanders, as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path. Moana's journey of self-discovery and reflection on the lives of her ancestors won hearts worldwide, as did her newfound friendship with an exiled demigod named Maui.

Johnson, who plans to return to the fictional world to set sail with Moana, said, "I'm deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen. This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me. I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavor because there is no better world for us to honor the story of our people, our passion, and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people."

Native Hawaiian actor Cravalho, who helped shape Moana in the original film, said the beloved protagonist's reach is sweeping. "She has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses," Cravalho said. "Moana's strength and perseverance are inspiring—to audiences around the world, to me, and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I'm looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way."

Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production (Disney Live Action), said the film would join a successful lineup of live-action adaptations that include 2017's "Beauty and the Beast," 2019's "Aladdin" and the highly anticipated live-action version of "The Little Mermaid," opening May 26. "It's still early, but the idea of working with these fantastic partners to tell such a meaningful story on a live-action canvas, particularly as we celebrate 100 years of storytelling at Disney, is thrilling," said Bailey.