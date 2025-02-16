Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie: New TV Spot Spotlights The Importance Of Creativity

After being in development since early 2014, A Minecraft Movie will be released in theaters in April, and Warner Bros. has released a new TV spot.

Warner Bros. hasn't really started marketing A Minecraft Movie yet. I'm not sure why they're holding back since this is their big family movie of the first half of the year, with everything else leaning much older. It's still such a buckwild thing to see that this game is the one that is getting an adaptation. How did we get here, and why is this timeline so weird? Tetris happened, but this has been in development since early 2014; the project went through all of the circles of development hell that a lot of video game movies seem to go through, and now it's here with this team and this cast. We got a new teaser that was shared during one of the NBA games last week, and this one emphasizes the importance of a bucket, and if you can build it, it can exist in this world.

A Minecraft Movie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures and starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, A Minecraft Movie, directed by Jared Hess, is the first-ever big screen, live-action adaptation of Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time.

The film also stars Emma Myers (Wednesday), Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy, Lisey's Story), with Jennifer Coolidge.

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn't just help you craft, it's essential to one's survival! Four misfits—Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they'll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

Oscar nominee Hess (Ninety-Five Senses, Nacho Libre) directed, with Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Jill Messick, Torfi Frans Olafsson and Vu Bui producing, and Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza, Jonathan Spaihts, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary and Anthony Tittanegro executive producing.

The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures worldwide and by Legendary East in China, and released only in theaters and IMAX in North America on April 4, 2025, and internationally beginning 2 April 2025.

