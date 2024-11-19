Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie: Steve Yearns For The Mines In New Trailer & Poster

Steve yearns for the mines in the new official trailer and poster for A Minecraft Movie, which will be released in theaters on April 4, 2025.

We're getting another video game movie next year, based on one of the biggest games that no one saw coming. When Minecraft was released in 2009, no one thought it would become the pop culture juggernaut that it became. The ongoing popularity of things like The Sims and various other things was something that felt banal, like managing the everyday lives of people or building things, so there should have been a hint that this thing would be massive. It was digital LEGOs on a massive scale, and it only got bigger as time passed. Several spin-off games were made in the subsequent years, and you don't get as big as this game without getting a movie adaptation. A Minecradt Movie has been in varying forms of development going all the way back to 2012 including a moment where it looked like it could have been funded through Kickstarter.

However, the film hit some roadblocks [heh], and several directors were brought on and then left the project, including Shawn Levy, Robert McElhenney, and Peter Sollett, before finally landing on Jared Hess in 2022. The film finally gained momentum and is making it to the big screen next year with interesting casting choices. We got a teaser not long ago, but now we have an official trailer that shows off some fun looks at the world of Minecraft, plus some hints about the film's plot for those wholly lost about what they are seeing on screen. We also got a new poster for A Minecraft Movie as well featuring a cute little bee.

We also got a behind-the-scenes tease for A Minecraft Movie yesterday in honor of the new trailer dropping today which shows off some of the practical effects we'll seeing.

A Minecraft Movie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures and starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, A Minecraft Movie, directed by Jared Hess, is the first-ever big screen, live-action adaptation of Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time.

The film also stars Emma Myers (Wednesday), Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy, Lisey's Story), with Jennifer Coolidge.

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn't just help you craft, it's essential to one's survival! Four misfits—Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they'll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

Oscar nominee Hess (Ninety-Five Senses, Nacho Libre) directed, with Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Jill Messick, Torfi Frans Olafsson and Vu Bui producing, and Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza, Jonathan Spaihts, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary and Anthony Tittanegro executive producing.

The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures worldwide and by Legendary East in China, and released only in theaters and IMAX in North America on April 4, 2025, and internationally beginning 2 April 2025.

