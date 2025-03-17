Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: final destination, Final Destination: Bloodlines

Final Destination Is 25 Today! Celebrate With A Deathstream on YouTube

The Final Destination franchise turned 25 today. To celebrate, tune into their "Deathstream" to see some favorite deaths from the films.

Article Summary Celebrate 25 years of Final Destination with a thrilling 25-hour "Deathstream" on YouTube.

The franchise returns to theaters on May 16 with the new installment, Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the sixth film promises suspense and top-notch horror.

Don't miss a star-studded cast, including Tony Todd, in one of his final chilling roles.

Final Destination is a 25-year-old franchise today, and to celebrate, there is a 25-hour YouTube "Deathstream" you can tune into. All of the franchises' classic deaths are there in all their glory, and for someone who remembers going to see the first one in theaters on opening day, I feel pretty old right now. This is not the only celebration though, as the franchise is also returning to theaters on May 16 with Final Destination: Bloodlines. The newest film in the franchise, the sixth and latest since 2011, is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. It will star Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Rya Kihlstedt, Tinpo Lee, Luan Gallagher, and Tony Todd in one of his final roles.

Final Destination Returns

The newest chapter in New Line Cinema's bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death's twisted sense of justice—"Final Destination Bloodlines." Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. "Final Destination Bloodlines" stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, and Anna Lore, with Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd. The film is directed by Adam Stein & Zach Lipovsky. The screenplay is by Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor, and the story is by Jon Watts and Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor. It is based on characters created by Jeffrey Reddick. "Final Destination Bloodlines" is produced by Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle, and Toby Emmerich. The executive producers are David Siegel, Warren Zide, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, and Anthony Tittanegro.

Still one of the best concepts in all of horror, that first film is a classic. This new film has a tall hill to climb to be as good as that one. We shall see if it comes close on May 16.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!