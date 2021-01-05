A Movie Based on the Rubik's Cube Is Officially in Development

In the age of franchises and movies with budgets north of $100 million, a recognizable name is more important than ever before. Maybe that's why some of these movie adaptations we're getting are starting to get a little opaque and vague at best. We're getting a movie based on Tetris, which might be the only explanation for the fact that we're getting a movie based on the Rubik's Cube. According to Deadline, Ashok Amritraj's Hyde Park Entertainment Group and Endeavor Content, along with Glassman Media (The Wall), an Endeavor Content Company, have all partnered to make a movie based on the classic children's toy, which is certainly a choice.

"I've had a personal and nostalgic connection to the Rubik's Cube from my early days in India," Amritraj said. "I am thrilled to partner with Endeavor Content and Rubik's/Smiley and look forward to creating a wonderful and complex Rubik's universe."

Said Graham Taylor and Chris Rice, Co-Presidents of Endeavor Content, "The Rubik's Cube is an iconic and family-friendly brand. In Partnership with Hyde Park, we look forward to creating film, television, and game show content for global audiences."

The Rubik's Cube has been around since 1974, when it was invented by Erno Rubrik, and is probably one of the nerdier toys that kids play with to date. They have sold over 450 million units since 1974, and there are competitions to see who can complete the puzzles the fastest. There are no additional details on the movie or what kind of story this could be. A documentary about Erno Rubrik would probably be really interesting, but it sounds like this is going to be some sort of family film. We'll have to see how this one ends up coming together and just what kind of role the Rubik's Cube is going to play. Personally, I hope it takes over the world; considering how humanity acted in 2020, it's probably what we deserve.