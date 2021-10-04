Black Widow Will Be Available to All Disney+ Subscribers October 6th

Disney is in the final legs of its pandemic era of hybrid releases, at least for now. Like every other studio, Disney had to figure out what they were going to do with all the finished movies they had in the pipeline when COVID-19 shut everything down at the beginning of 2020. There were a lot of delays as everyone hoped that this thing would blow over quickly, but as weeks turned into months, it was becoming more and more apparent that this was not going to be a thing that went away quickly. Disney moved a handful of their movies, including Black Widow, Cruella, Raya and the Last Dragon and Jungle Cruise, to a hybrid release model. The film would be released in theaters and also on Disney+ as a PVOD offering. The movies offered as a PVOD offering would be coming to the streaming service for no additional cost eventually, and now Black Widow is the latest. This morning, Disney sent out a press release announcing that Black Widow would be coming to the streaming service for no additional cost this Wednesday. They also sent out a new poster and TV spot for the announcement.

Summary: Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O. T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, and Ray Winstone. It was released on July 9, 2021, in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access.