Downton Abbey 3 Is Coming To Theaters On September 12th, 2025

A third Downton Abbey film is in prodcution now from Focus Features and will hit theaters on September 12th, 2025.

Article Summary Downton Abbey's third film is slated for release on September 12, 2025.

Julian Fellowes writes and Simon Curtis directs the latest sequel.

Original cast returns, joined by Paul Giamatti and Joely Richardson.

Franchise's prior films grossed $286 million on modest budgets.

Downton Abbey is coming back to theaters. A third feature film has been given a September 12th, 2025 release date by Focus Features. The film once again is written by creator Julian Fellowes, and Simon Curtis is back to direct. Production is currently underway in the UK. Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, Douglas Reith and Dominic West return, and are joined by Paul Giamatti, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, Arty Froushan, and more that will be revealed later.

Downton Abbey 3 Hype Train

Downton Abbey became a worldwide phenomenon when it debuted in 2010. The television show ran for six seasons, consisting of 52 episodes, plus five Christmas specials. It was critically acclaimed during its run and won numerous awards and accolades. Two feature films have been released in theaters, one in 2018, which was followed by A New Era in 2022. The show is a cultural touchstone, having been parodied many times, and has a rabid fanbase. Also of note: four different cookbooks have been released tied to the show, all of them bestsellers.

I checked out when Dan Stevens did, so I cannot comment on anything after that fateful drive. I can say that within about ten seconds of this news breaking, my mother had already texted me about when tickets may be on sale. Such is the pull of Downton Abbey. I don't know how many of these films they plan on doing, but the first two combined for $286 million worldwide on pretty low budgets, so as long as Fellowes can find a way into another story, we will get more.

This third film will open in theaters on September 12th, 2025.

