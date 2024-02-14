Posted in: Godzilla, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

New Trailer and Poster For Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

We have a new trailer and poster for Legendary's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The latest entry in the MonsterVerse will be released on March 29th.

Article Summary New trailer and poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire released.

Kong gets a robot hand, alongside hints of dynamic duo tones.

The film could be make-or-break for the MonsterVerse's future.

Directed by Adam Wingard, set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024.

The Puppy Bowl delivers on its promises, and today, we got a new trailer and poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It gives us a much better idea of the plot; we get an awesome look at Kong's new robot hand, which is a Transformers jumpscare if there ever was one, and some more images of Baby Kong. We also get some of that new tagline: "They don't have to like each other. They just have to work together." We can see why director Adam Wingard compared this dynamic to an '80s buddy-cop relationship, but it will still be a little weird to see that applied to giant monsters. Either way, a lot is resting on this film, considering that the last two entries in the MonsterVerse didn't do so well. Godzilla Minus One proved that there is an audience for kaiju movies if the movie is good, so if this movie fails, it will likely be because of quality, not because the audience doesn't exist.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Once again at the helm is director Adam Wingard. The film stars Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Night House), Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong, Bullet Train), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion, Beauty and the Beast), Kaylee Hottle (Godzilla vs. Kong), Alex Ferns (The Batman, Wrath of Man, Chernobyl) and Fala Chen (Irma Vep, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong the Pirates of the Caribbean series) and Simon Barrett (You're Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers. The executive producers are Wingard, Jen Conroy, Jay Ashenfelter, Yoshimitsu Banno, Kenji Okuhira.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It is slated for release nationwide only in theaters and IMAX on March 29, 2024, and beginning 10 April 2024 internationally, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures except in Japan, where the film will be distributed by Toho Co., Ltd and in mainland China, where it will be distributed by Legendary East.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!