Another Film Set In A Quiet Place Universe Is On The Way

A Quiet Place will officially become a franchise. We still haven't seen the second installment of the series, which was set to release back in March before the pandemic changed all that. That film will now release on April 23rd, 2021. No word has come down that another film set in that universe is on the way. This third A Quiet Place film will be written and directed by Jeff Nichols (Midnight Special, Take Shelter, Mud) from an original story by John Krasinski, who created all of this. Mum is the word on what this third film could be, but the odds are that we may be looking at a prequel more than a direct sequel. The news was first reported by Deadline.

A Quiet Place Is An Unlikely Franchise

"Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

When sitting in the theater watching that first film, I never thought we would get a sequel, let alone an entire franchise set in this universe. When you gross over $340 million on a $17 million budget, though, it gets hard for a studio to ignore the chance to create a whole new IP these days. We won't find out if they can recapture the magic from the first film for a few more months; fingers crossed they do.

A Quiet Place Part 2, starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, and John Krasinski, opens in theaters on April 23rd, 2021.