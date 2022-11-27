A Wounded Fawn's Sarah Lind On Experiencing Horror with an Audience

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Sarah Lind, star of the new horror film A Wounded Fawn, which releases on Shudder on December 1. 

Say the producers:

A Wounded Fawn is the latest film from celebrated writer and director Travis Stevens (Girl on the Third Floor, Jakob's Wife). Lind plays Meredith, a local museum curator who is dipping her toe back into the dating pool, only to be targeted by a charming serial killer (Josh Ruben, Scare Me, Werewolves Within). When a fateful romantic getaway between the two becomes a tense game of cat and mouse, both must confront the madness within him.

That description, as Lind discusses, is true enough but misses just how disturbing Josh's character and journey get. In the film, Lind's character tries very hard to settle into a date that keeps turning slightly sinister right from the start as Ruben– who veers from charming to off-putting and back to charming again with alarming unpredictability– drives Lind out to the country, the audience shifts uncomfortably and hopes that Lind can overcome her own friendliness and politeness and insist on leaving. Once they're at the cabin, Lind's demand to leave comes at a dangerous time.

Lind talks about watching the film with an audience and experiencing the whole range of emotions they work through, especially as the film gets stranger and stranger. As Lind discusses, the film takes a bizarre, terrifying shift about halfway through and can become a harrowing watch. And the end– cathartic, horrifying, or even comical– is one that forces the audience to stay seated through to the end of the credits. After hearing the interview, viewers can check out A Wounded Fawn on December 1.

Listen here:

 

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the Trailer:

 

About Jason Henderson

Jason Henderson, author of the Young Captain Nemo (Macmillan Children's) and Alex Van Helsing (HarperTeen) series, earned his BA from University of Dallas in 1993 and his JD from Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law in Washington, D.C., in 1996. His popular podcasts “Castle Talk” and “Castle of Horror” feature interviews and discussion panels made up of best-selling writers and artists from all genres. Henderson lives in Colorado with his wife and two daughters.
