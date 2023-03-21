Anne Hathaway To Star In A24 Film Mother Mary, & She Will Sing Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel have signed on to star in David Lowery's new A24 film Mother Mary, and it looks like she is singing again.

Anne Hathaway is filling up her dance card. She was just announced to be a part of a secret film for Bad Robot, and now she has also signed on to music drama Mother Mary at A24 from director David Lowery (The Green Knight, A Ghost Story). Lowery also penned the script. Michaela Coel (I Will Destroy You) also stars. Original Songs for the film will be written and produced by Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX, and Daniel Hart will provide the score. Hathaway will sing in the movie as she plays a a musician in a relationship with an iconic fashion designer, played by Coel. David Lowery, Toby Halbrooks, and James M. Johnston will produce alongside Jeanie Igoe of Homebird Productions and Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo and Jonathan Saubach of Cologne-based augenschein Filmproduktion.

Anne Hathaway In An A24 Film? Yes Please.

A24 might just be THE studio in Hollywood at this point. The quality of the films and TV programs they release has been unmatched these last few years, and they have the hardware to back it up, having just won eight Academy Awards a couple of weeks ago. Everyone is beating down their door, and their line-up for the next few years is a flex.