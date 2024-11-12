Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, bushido, Hiro Murai

A24 Announces New Film Bushido From Hiro Murai

A24 is set to finance and release Bushido, Hiro Murai's new film set in feudal Japan. Ari Aster is currently set to produce.

Article Summary A24 backs Hiro Murai's debut film Bushido set in feudal Japan, promising high-stakes action.

Producer Ari Aster joins forces with Henry Dunham, who co-writes and produces the movie.

Murai, known for Atlanta and This Is America, takes on his first feature film direction.

Upcoming film boosts A24's growing slate, adding to their critical and commercial success.

A24 has announced a new project they will be financing and releasing from director Hiro Murai, titled Bushido. Henry Dunham will be writing and producing the film. Plot details are a heavily guarded secret, but the studio tells us that the story is "to be a high-stakes action film set against the backdrop of feudal Japan." Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen are producing under the Square Peg banner, with Julia Oh, Christine D'Souza Gelb, and David Hinojosa for 2 AM. Murai will be making his feature film directing debut with the film after working on shows like Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Atlanta, and The Bear and helming numerous music videos.

A24 Starting To Set Its Future Schedule

Here is A24's bio on Murai: Hiro Murai is the filmmaker behind some of today's most innovative and culturally renowned projects. Hiro Murai is an executive producer and director on Amazon's Emmy-nominated series Mr. and Mrs. Smith and an executive producer on FX's award-winning series The Bear. Additionally, he executive produced on the network's zeitgeisty hit Atlanta, and directed seven episodes of Atlanta: Robbin' Season, including one of the most talked about episodes in television, Teddy Perkins. Murai won a Producers Guild of America Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy for Atlanta in addition to receiving four Emmy® Award nominations and a Directors Guild of America Award nomination for the show. Murai won a GRAMMY® for Best Music Video for his collaboration with Childish Gambino, "This Is America," which has garnered over 795 million views on YouTube. Murai has also directed select episodes of HBO's acclaimed series Barry, directed Amazon Studios' Guava Island, the musical film starring Rihanna and Donald Glover, and most recently directed FKA twigs in the "sad day" music video. Murai has garnered multiple MTV Video Music Award nominations for works including Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar's "Never Catch Me" and Childish Gambino's "3005." In 2014, he won the Director of the Year Award at the U.K. Music Video Awards. Murai has directed music videos for Childish Gambino, Chance the Rapper, A Tribe Called Quest, Spoon, The Shins, St. Vincent, Queens of the Stone Age, Chet Faker and many more. Murai's commercial works include spots for Nike, Beats by Dre, Corona, Lincoln, Microsoft, Google, Sonos and Gilette. Murai was born in Tokyo but is based out of Los Angeles.

Adding this to an already crowded production schedule is how A24 continues to make noise both critically and commercially as the studio grows. We'll share more on this one as we learn it.

