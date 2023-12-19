Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a24, kristen stewart, Love Lies Bleeding

Love Lies Bleeding Trailer Debuts From A24, In Theaters January 20th

After being promised yesterday, A24 has indeed released the trailer for drama Love Lies Bleeding, which is in theaters January 20th.

Kristen Stewart leads the cast in Rose Glass's thrilling drama.

Love Lies Bleeding expected to be a standout in A24's impressive 2024 lineup.

The film's storyline follows a violent love affair within a criminal family.

Love Lies Bleeding has a new trailer, promised yesterday by A24 when they revealed the first poster. The film stars Kristen Stewart, Katy M. O'Brian, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, Dave Franco, and Ed Harris. It's written and directed by Rose Glass (Saint Maud). In the film, "reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou's criminal family." Below is the trailer for the film.

Love Lies Bleeding Kicks Off A Huge 2024 For A24

A24 is the most interesting studio in the game right now, and you cannot convince me otherwise. Other films we may see in 2024 besides Love Lies Bleeding include Ti West's third film in his horror trilogy Maxxxine, Alex Garland's fourth film Civil War, Paul Rudd/Jenna Ortega's comedy Death Of A Unicorn, and so many more. You should also expect to hear their name during the Academy Awards broadcast in 2024, as many of their films should be up for a ton of awards. They include Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, wrestling biopic The Iron Claw about the Von Erich family, and Past Lives, considered a frontrunner in most categories after it was released to much acclaim earlier in 2023. Love Lies Bleeding has a chance to be one of the standouts this year, and with such an early release date, that would be crazy. But it looks that good. Stewart is so good in everything at this point, a far cry from when she first entered the scene. It is to the point where she is a must-see when her name is on the marquee. And with this cast? This could be a surprise hit in a January box office that will desperately need it.

Love Lies Bleeding is out in theaters on January 20th.

