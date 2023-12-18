Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, kristen stewart, Love Lies Bleeding, Rose Glass

A24 Releases First Poster For Love Lies Bleeding, Trailer Out Tomorrow

A24 has released the first poster for January's Love Lies Bleeding starring Kristen Stewart. The trailer will debut online tomorrow.

A24 has released the first poster for Love Lies Bleeding, a film that was announced in 2022, and we have not heard a lot about it since. The film stars Kristen Stewart, Katy M. O'Brian, and Ed Harris. It's written and directed by Rose Glass (Saint Maud). In the film, "reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou's criminal family." Below is the new poster, with A24 also letting us know that the trailer for the film will be released tomorrow.

A24 Kicks Off 2024 With A Bang

A24 just keeps adding to an impressive production schedule for the next couple of years, as they have slowly become one of the most powerful studios in Hollywood. They also recently announced an Elon Musk biopic and are coming off a bunch of Oscar wins these last few years, which include a Best Picture win for Everything Everywhere All At Once earlier this year. As for this year's race, they have a plethora of films in the hunt for more Oscars. They include Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, wrestling biopic The Iron Claw about the Von Erich family, and Past Lives, thought to be a frontrunner in most categories after it was released to much acclaim earlier in 2023.

That is not to mention other solid hits this year, like the horror film Talk To Me and Ari Aster's latest film Beau Is Afraid. They are the most interesting studio in the game right now, and you cannot convince me otherwise. Other films we may see in 2024 include Ti West's third film in his horror trilogy Maxxxine, Alex Garland's fourth film Civil War, Paul Rudd/Jenna Ortega's comedy Death Of A Unicorn, and so many more.

Love Lies Bleeding is out in theaters on January 20th.

