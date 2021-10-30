Actually, Patton Oswalt, You *Are* In The Eternals Movie

Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt stated that he only got invited to the Eternals World Premiere in Los Angeles last week because he was a big Marvel fan, that he whined and whinged to Marvel to get him a ticket. As an old Eternals fan, he just really, really wanted to see the Eternals on the screen desperately. He lied. Because Patton Oswalt is in The Eternals, and that's why he got invited to the premiere.

It's not the first role he has played in this universe; he was very entertaining in Marvel's Agents OF SHIELD TV show for ABC. He portrayed the lanyard-obsessed SHIELD agents Eric Koenig, Billy Koenig, Sam Koenig, Thurston Koenig, and Ernest Koenig. He also voiced M.O.D.O.K in the short-lived animated TV show. Well, in Eternals, he adds a seventh role – and it's not a Koenig. Naughty, naughty Patton Oswalt.

Eternals is based on the Marvel comic book title created by Jack Kirby and is the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Chloé Zhao and written by Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo, it stars Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and – oh yes, Patton Oswalt. In the film, the Eternals, an immortal alien race, emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Principal photography took place from July 2019 to February 2020 at Pinewood Studios as well as on location in London and Oxford, England, and in the Canary Islands. Eternals premiered in Los Angeles on October 18, 2021, and will be released theatrically in the US and the UK on November 5 as part of Phase Four of the MCU.