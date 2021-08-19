Alan Moore's Movie The Show To Screen And Stream For One Night Only

American cinemas will be screening Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins' movie filmed last year, The Show, for one night only on August the 26th. While British cinemas will get a screening on August the 27th at 1.15 and 1.40 pm BST in Leicester Square as part of the FilmFest festival. There will also be virtual screening in the UK (or at least to UK IP addresses) at 6pm BST on September the 1st. It's a very limited run and presumably will get a good one-day rating for US cinemas ahead of an as-yet-unannounced wider streaming of the movie and a Blu-Ray release. But right now, if you want to see the movie, you have a very limited window within which to do so.

A frighteningly focussed man of many talents, passports and identities arrives at England's broken heart, a haunted midlands town that has collapsed to a black hole of dreams, only to find that that this new territory is as at least as strange and dangerous as he is. Attempting to locate a certain person and a certain artefact for his insistent client, he finds himself sinking in a quicksand twilight world of dead Lotharios, comatose sleeping beauties, Voodoo gangsters, masked adventurers, unlikely 1930s private eyes and violent chiaroscuro women… and this is Northampton when it's still awake. Once the town closes its eyes there is another world entirely going on beneath the twitching lids, a world of glittering and sinister delirium much worse than any social or economic devastation. Welcome to the British nightmare, with its gorgeous flesh, its tinsel and its luminous light-entertainment monsters; its hallucinatory austerity. Welcome to The Show.

Written by Alan Moore, directed by Mitch Jenkins, The Show stars Tom Burke, Siobhan Hewlett, Ellie Bamber, Sheila Atim, Christopher Fairbank, and Alan Moore himself and is a Lex Films, EMU Films production with the support of BFI and Lipsync. It is produced by Thomas Brown, Michael Elliott, Jim Mooney, with Siobhan Hewlett as Executive Producer and Simon Tindall as Director of Photography. Tickets for the US screenings of The Show are available at www.FathomEvents.com and through cinemas box office,. Following the film, audiences can stay for an exclusive interview with the filmmakers/