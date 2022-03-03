All the Old Knives: First Trailer, Poster, and Summary Released

Amazon just can't seem to really make the hit that everyone wants to see when it comes to movies. It's either a critical darling that no one ever bothers to stream, or it's a massive streaming hit with mediocre to terrible reviews. They have another new movie on the horizon with All the Old Knives, which looks, well, it looks interesting. We have a pretty decent-looking cast, but in terms of story, this is one of those things where the devil is in the details. A spy thriller is only as good as the double-crosses and the things we don't see coming, which can be hard to gauge via a trailer. Amazon did release a trailer, poster, and summary for this movie. It looks like it could be all right if all the pieces fall into the right place, and most of us have Prime, so we might as well use it.

Summary: When the CIA discovers one of its agents leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives, veteran operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) is assigned to root out the mole from among his former officemates at the aagency'sVienna station. His investigation takes him from Austria to England to California, where he is reunited with his one-time colleague and ex-lover, Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton). The pair are forced to blur the lines between profession and passion in this riveting tale of global espionage, moral ambiguity, and deadly betrayal.

All the Old Knives is directed by Janus Metz (Armadillo, Borg vs. McEnroe) from a screenplay by Olen Steinhauer ("Berlin Station"), adapted from his novel of the same name. The film stars Chris Pine (Star Trek, Wonder Woman), Thandiwe Newton (Crash, "Westworld"), Laurence Fishburne (What's Love Got to Do with It, "Black-ish"), and Jonathan Pryce (Brazil, The Two Popes). It will stream to Amazon on April 8, 2022.