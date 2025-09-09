Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, Amityville Horror

Amityville Horror Reimagining Set Up At Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon MGM Studios has tapped David F. Sandberg to direct a reimagining of the Amityville Horror story for a new generation.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios is developing a new Amityville Horror film with director David F. Sandberg attached.

The script will be written by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing, fresh off The Conjuring: Last Rites success.

The Amityville Horror franchise is rooted in Jay Anson's 1977 book and has spawned countless adaptations.

Another Amityville project is also in development, but no cast or release date is confirmed for this reboot.

Amityville Horror is returning yet again, this time from Amazon MGM Studios. They have hired director David F. Sandberg to helm the project, with Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing set to write the script. Sandberg was the director of the Until Dawn film adaptation this spring, and Goldberg & Naing are coming off writing the script for The Conjuring: Last Rites, which set box office records this past weekend. Sandberg will produce alongside The Safran Company's Peter Safran (The Conjuring, Superman) as well as John Rickard (Rampage, Peacemaker). Sandberg's partner Lotta Losten will executive produce with The Safran Company's Natalia Safran. Deadline had the news of the new film coming.

Amityville Horror Is Fertile Ground For Storytelling

The franchise is based on Jay Anson's 1977 book, which alleges claims of paranormal experiences by the family who moved into a Long Island home where a young man previously killed his family. The first adaptation was released in 1979, and eight films were produced under the name until 1996. In 2005, another feature film was made starring Ryan Reynolds, and that version also spawned three sequels of sorts. Many, many stories using the Amityville name and story beats have been produced both by major studios and independently for years. Another besides this one, done by Sandberg, is also in development for BoulderLight Pictures and Divide/Conquer from writers/directors Joseph and Vanessa Winters, who made Deathstream.

That is because, like The Conjuring universe, this is fertile ground to base a story on. A haunted house can feature any number of stories and characters spinning out of it, though many of the versions of this story forget the roots of the original book along the way. The best one remains that original 1979 film, and it will be a hard one to top, especially with the cast that film had. No cast or release date is known at this time.

