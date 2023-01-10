Angela Bassett Wins Golden Globes For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Angela Bassett won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Angela Bassett won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This is Bassett's second Golden Globe win, her first being "best actress in a comedy or musical film" for her role in 1994's What's Love Got to Do With It. In her acceptance speech, Bassett pays tribute to many, including the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

"January 22, 1994: I stood on this stage and accepted the Golden Globe for What's Love Got to Do with It. The late Toni Morrison said that your life is already a miracle of chance, just waiting for you to order its destiny. But in order for that destiny to manifest, I think that it requires courage to have faith, it requires patience, and it requires a true sense of yourself. It's not easy because the path is circuitous, and it has many unexpected detours. But by the grace of God I stand here, grateful."

Bassett continued on in her speech, thanking her family, team, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Talking about the legacy and impact of Boseman and strength of the Marvel cast and crew: "Weeping may come in the evening but joy comes in the morning. We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed. We were surrounded each and every day by the light and spirit of Chadwick Boseman. We have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to. We showed the world what Black unite, leadership beyond, behind and in front of the camera. To the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing this character and showing so much love. We just made history with this nomination and this award. It belongs to all of us."

Other nominees in the category were Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness) and Carey Mulligan (She Said). Congratulations to Angela Bassett on her second Golden Globe win.