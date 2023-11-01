Posted in: Books, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: beetlejuice, cookbook, halloween, recipe, Spooky

The Unofficial Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! Cookbook Review

The Beetlejuice Unofficial Cookbook illicts screams and delights with over 75 spooky recipes to try this Halloween season and beyond.

Key Points The Unofficial Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! Cookbook offers over 75 unique recipes.

Each recipe comes with a delightfully themed title and full-color photos.

The cookbook caters to every cooking skill level, from beginners to advanced chefs.

The beetlejuice-themed cookbook is now available from popular online retailers like Amazon and Target.

Did Halloween spark that "spooky-year-round" urge? Fear not, my fine, freaky friends – from shrimp cocktails to sandworm soft pretzels, Beetlejuice has you covered (in a manner of speaking).

Behold the latest cookbook from Thea James and Isabel Minunni: The Unofficial Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Cookbook: 75 Darkly Delicious Halloween Recipes Inspired by the Tim Burton Classic.

The official description promises delicious dishes for every meal, from breakfast to dessert and everything in between (meaning cocktails), and it does not disappoint. In addition to the recipes, it also includes a forward, movie trivia, behind-the-scenes fun facts, and personal anecdotes and stories.

Each recipe is named with a perfectly on-brand title, for example, "The Price Valium," "Gin & Juice! Gin & Juice! Gin & Juice!," "Avocado Toast with the Most," "(T)Art in America," "Shakes, Senora," Tally Me Banana Bread." Of course, my personal favorite (as an avid fan of the Beetlejuice animated series that is so painfully and weirdly retro), the Neitherworld Picnic Spread, including "Maca-groany Salad" and "Corn on the Slob" – the 1980s seem like a truly strange time to have been alive, but I'm here for it.

The Beetlejuice cookbook features over 75 recipes inspired by Tim Burton's classic movie as well as other Beetlejuice media, like the animated series and the Broadway musical – even a couple of dishes inspired by other beloved spooky films by Tim Burton. This "handbook for a sumptuous feast" has full photos of each dish, and they're delightfully whimsical and deliciously themed.

The recipes in it range from true homemade cooking to vaguely Halloween-themed spooky snacks, which, out of a 176 cookbooks, is exactly the amount of variety needed. As it's themed to a movie beloved by all ages, it's perfect that it includes recipes at every skill level.

James and Minunni's previous work is Cooking for Wizards, Warriors and Dragons, which includes fantasy-themed recipes and would make a great addition to your kitchen library right next to the Unofficial Beetlejuice Cookbook. It's available now in bookstores and online through Amazon and Target.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!