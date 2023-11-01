Posted in: Books, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: beetlejuice, cookbook, halloween, recipe, Spooky
The Unofficial Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! Cookbook Review
The Beetlejuice Unofficial Cookbook illicts screams and delights with over 75 spooky recipes to try this Halloween season and beyond.
Key Points
- The Unofficial Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! Cookbook offers over 75 unique recipes.
- Each recipe comes with a delightfully themed title and full-color photos.
- The cookbook caters to every cooking skill level, from beginners to advanced chefs.
- The beetlejuice-themed cookbook is now available from popular online retailers like Amazon and Target.
Did Halloween spark that "spooky-year-round" urge? Fear not, my fine, freaky friends – from shrimp cocktails to sandworm soft pretzels, Beetlejuice has you covered (in a manner of speaking).
Behold the latest cookbook from Thea James and Isabel Minunni: The Unofficial Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Cookbook: 75 Darkly Delicious Halloween Recipes Inspired by the Tim Burton Classic.
The recipes in it range from true homemade cooking to vaguely Halloween-themed spooky snacks, which, out of a 176 cookbooks, is exactly the amount of variety needed. As it's themed to a movie beloved by all ages, it's perfect that it includes recipes at every skill level.
James and Minunni's previous work is Cooking for Wizards, Warriors and Dragons, which includes fantasy-themed recipes and would make a great addition to your kitchen library right next to the Unofficial Beetlejuice Cookbook. It's available now in bookstores and online through Amazon and Target.