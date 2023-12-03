Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: christmas movies, giveaway, holiday

Family Switch And Netflix Bring Christmas Magic To LA

Netflix is promoting Family Switch, a quirky wholesome Christmas movie, by giving away free Christmas trees and goodies this weekend.

Netflix is promoting its newest holiday movie, Family Switch, a Christmas film about body-swapping a'la Freaky Friday, by giving away Christmas trees and spreading holiday cheer with goodies and photo ops.

The event features multiple photo opportunities with backdrops and props and a booth that allows families to make their own photo ornament. Hot chocolate (frozen, of course, to accommodate the 70-degree Los Angeles winter) is plentiful, but the real excitement was that Netflix was giving each family a free Christmas tree 8 feet and under. If you live within a 15-mile radius, they offer free delivery. Otherwise, they help strap the tree to the top of your Tesla or Prius (or other LA-suitable car) to take the Christmas magic home yourself.

Family Switch stars Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms – both of whom surprised families in attendance Saturday afternoon with photo ops and a meet-and-greet. They even tagged along and helped deliver some Christmas trees to a few lucky families.

Two days before Christmas, the Walker family finds themselves all mixed up – literally! Mom Jess (Garner) and daughter CC (Emma Myers) wake up in each other's bodies, but so do dad Bill (Helms) and son Wyatt (Brady Noon). There's also a surprise swap between Pickles, the dog, and the baby of the family, which adds extra hilarity and chaos to the already quirky take on the genre, directed by McG.

There's also a plethora of Easter Eggs for eagle-eyed audiences, including several cameos and callbacks to other body-swap films, especially 13 Going on 30, which also stars Garner herself. (And yes, it's also available to watch on Netflix. Double feature, anyone?)

If you're in the Woodland Hills area this weekend, stop by and experience the Family Switch holiday magic; the event lasts until 8 pm on 12/2 and is open from 10 am to 8 pm on 12/3. Family Switch is available now to stream on Netflix.

