Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – How Old Is Cassie After The Snap?

Ant-Man does not seem like a superhero that would work, yet here we are mere months away from the character completing a trilogy. Is he the biggest superhero in the MCU? Not by a long shot, but he's not the smallest, either. The movies have always performed well both critically and commercially, and now the mini-hero is getting the task of kicking off the next phase of the Marvel Universe. The Snap heavily impacted Scott and his family in very different ways. Hope, Hank, and Janet all vanished with the Snap, which left Scott stranded. Cassie was left behind without her dad and lived through the Snap, so Scott missed large segments of her life. The last time he saw her, she was still pretty little, and now she's a teenager. It was a little unclear how old Cassie is exactly, but director Peyton Reed did an interview with Nerdbunker (via ComicBook.Com) about the character of Scott and how Cassie's age is going to play a role in this story.

"When Paul and I started on the first movie, it was the question of will audiences accept Paul Rudd as a superhero? Will people accept Ant-Man, a guy who shrinks and controls ants, as a character?" Reed questioned. "And they have. And that's really gratifying, and I think audiences really relate to Scott Lang because he doesn't have superpowers, he's not a super-scientist, he's not a billionaire. He's a regular person who just happens to get caught up in these adventures."

Reed continued, "But I think we've all grown and what we want to do with the movies and how we see the character, the family dynamics, to us, after the events of [Avengers: Infinity War] and Endgame, it really occurred to us, obviously, 'Well, Cassie's going to be 18 in this movie, that's great.' The whole theme is time and how much time he's missed, and his main motivation is just, 'I want time with my daughter.' And now he's coming into contact with a villain in this movie, Kang the Conqueror, who has dominion over time, and what does that mean to them?"

It's hard for some parents to let go of their kids when they have all of those years to watch them grow up, but Scott is in a position where he missed a large portion of Cassie's childhood, and he isn't ever able to get that back. Scott and his relationship with Cassie have always been a central part of the movies, but with her being a kid, it was hard to integrate her into the story beyond a plot device. Now that she is a fully formed human being, she can have agency over the plot, and we can see a new dynamic for one of the best father-daughter relationships in the MCU.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Cast, Summary, Release Date

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania—an epic, sci-fi adventure film, will hit the big screen on February 17, 2023.