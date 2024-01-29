Posted in: Movies, Supergirl, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged:

Milly Alcock Has Been Cast As Supergirl In The New DC Universe

After weeks of speculation, the DC Universe has found its Supergirl with House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock.

Article Summary Milly Alcock is officially cast as the new Supergirl in DC Universe.

Her role's debut project remains unconfirmed in the expanding DC slate.

James Gunn heralds Alcock's arrival to the DCU on his Threads account.

Supergirl's character arc to be 'hardcore,' differing from usual portrayal.

It's time for the endless speculation articles to finally end, hopefully. There has been a shortlist of women who could be the next Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl. The next era of the DC Universe is getting ready to gear up and get started this year and next, but there have been plenty of castings that are still left up in the air. The one that has been hanging around for the last couple of weeks has been the casting of Supergirl for the upcoming film. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. We know that Supergirl is getting her own film, but we are also waiting to see if the character will make an appearance in Superman: Legacy, which is set to be released next year. It seems that they have finally found their leading lady because Deadline is reporting that House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock has been cast as Supergirl. At the moment, there isn't any confirmation about which projects she will be appearing in first, unlike other castings that we have seen lately in the DC Universe; James Gunn took to his official Threads account to confirm the casting saying, "This one is true. Welcome to the DCU, Milly Alcock!"

Gunn explained at the time of the initial Supergirl announcement, "In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She's much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing."

Post by @jamesgunn View on Threads

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!