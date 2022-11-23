Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – HQ Image Featuring Kang Released

Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released, we have a bit of a break on the Marvel movies as phase four wraps up with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and the beginning of phase five. The next film that will be released is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , which will have some seriously big implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We have already met Jonathan Majors as Kang in Loki , but this is the first time we'll meet a version of him that is truly villainous. We know that Kang will be a major player in the upcoming movies because he has an Avengers film named after him, but this film will be the one that lays the foundation all of the others will build on. We still don't know that much about the film, and the teaser that has been released isn't that different from the footage that people in Hall H and at the D23 Expo got to see in July and September, respectively. Once the holidays are over and Avatar: The Way of Water has hit theaters, Marvel and Disney will kick up the marketing for this film. As for now, the media site released a high-quality image from the film featuring Scott and Kang.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Cast, Summary, Release Date

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania—an epic, sci-fi adventure film, will hit the big screen on February 17, 2023.